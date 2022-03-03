First American Trust FSB Acquires 1,244 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,190 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 612.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,502 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 56,302 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $1,750,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $705,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.24. The company had a trading volume of 93,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,008. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.07 and a 200-day moving average of $90.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $118.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Argus increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.23.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

