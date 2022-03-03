First American Trust FSB Buys 1,083 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,600.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,917,000 after purchasing an additional 588,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.95. 88,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,561. The stock has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.06.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

