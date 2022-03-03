First American Trust FSB Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after buying an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 33,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,821,000 after buying an additional 445,578 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,597 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,237,833. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 2.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

