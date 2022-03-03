First American Trust FSB Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First American Trust FSB reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,697. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $154.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.