First American Trust FSB Purchases 530 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after buying an additional 88,777 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,455,000 after acquiring an additional 53,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.11. The company had a trading volume of 36,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.36.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

