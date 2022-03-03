First American Trust FSB Raises Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB owned approximately 0.09% of Alaska Air Group worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.92. 57,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

