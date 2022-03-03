First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Update

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the January 31st total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 793,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

FIBK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.06.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $74,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,815,000 after buying an additional 555,872 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth $3,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,061 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 503,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

