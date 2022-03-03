First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $71,000 in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 5.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 16,944.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Redfin by 132.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 49.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

RDFN opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.80. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $77.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.56.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

