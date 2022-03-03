First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases New Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer stock opened at $177.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.07. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.