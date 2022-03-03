First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Celsius by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Celsius by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,655,000 after purchasing an additional 59,798 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Celsius by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Celsius by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,118 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.33 and a beta of 2.05. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $110.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

