First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 12,877 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCLT. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $94.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.71. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $94.28 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

