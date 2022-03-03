First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 907,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 97,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,400,000.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The business had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,332 shares of company stock worth $3,001,213 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

