First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNLIF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$47.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of First National Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of FNLIF traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.84. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

