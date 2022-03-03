First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:FEO traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $11.28. 21,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,283. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $15.88.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,196 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.