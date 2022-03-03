First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:FEO traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $11.28. 21,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,283. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $15.88.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%.
First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (FEO)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.