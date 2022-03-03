First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the January 31st total of 623,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

FV stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.74. 2,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,047. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65,559 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 647.0% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 174,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 150,903 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14,372.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 113,831 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter.

