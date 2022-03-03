First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the January 31st total of 623,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
FV stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.74. 2,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,047. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.