First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Down 94.7% in February

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTG. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,835,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,540,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after buying an additional 49,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after buying an additional 49,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,264,000.

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.54. 38,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,350. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.99. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.232 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

