First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $47.52. 21,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,186. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 33,295 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 77,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.