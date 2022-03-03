FirstCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $33,952.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. FirstCoin has a market cap of $33,952.00 and $23.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FirstCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,380.63 or 1.00064345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00081924 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00022435 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001915 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a high premine. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

