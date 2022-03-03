Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Flowers Foods worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 254,624 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 399,013 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

FLO stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

