Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $13,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AMPH stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.24.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.
