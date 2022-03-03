Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

FFIC stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $735.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 27.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the second quarter worth about $255,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after buying an additional 106,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

