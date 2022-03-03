Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives $44.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $121,377.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $4,863,528.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 403,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,756,002.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flywire by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after buying an additional 2,386,350 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,494,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Flywire by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Flywire by 445.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 32,814 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Flywire by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Flywire stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 944,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Flywire has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million. Flywire’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

