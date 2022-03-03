FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCLE. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadscale Acquisition by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 778,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadscale Acquisition by 46.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 324,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCLE remained flat at $$9.88 during trading hours on Thursday. 90,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,408. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

