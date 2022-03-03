FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,113. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.86.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

