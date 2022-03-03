FNY Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fisker by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,235,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 47,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FSR traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $28.26.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.55.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

