FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $103,000 in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.44% of Protagenic Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTIX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Protagenic Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.95 during trading on Thursday. 59,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,338. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 16.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

