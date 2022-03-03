FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $103,000 in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 74,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTIX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Protagenic Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.95 during trading on Thursday. 59,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,338. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 16.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $6.75.
Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
