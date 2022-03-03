FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,766 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,995,000 after buying an additional 772,892 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at about $79,813,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at about $71,536,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at about $55,764,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after purchasing an additional 234,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.57.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $179.52. The stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,361. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.44 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.99.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 24.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

