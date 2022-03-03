FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $301,000 Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,992,000 after acquiring an additional 287,434 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,014,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 87,819 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HSBC by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,142,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in HSBC by 3,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 698,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 147,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,823. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $137.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.25) to GBX 725 ($9.73) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.72) to GBX 565 ($7.58) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.31) to GBX 560 ($7.51) in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

