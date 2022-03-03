ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $16.62, but opened at $15.41. ForgeRock shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 5,986 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,061 shares of company stock worth $4,290,286 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ForgeRock by 980.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.45.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ForgeRock Company Profile (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.