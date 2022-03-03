FortKnoxster (FKX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $545,296.00

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $545,296.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FKX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

