Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Board Approves Share Repurchase Program

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
NYSE FBHS traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.02. 1,385,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,151. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.95.
Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.
In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.