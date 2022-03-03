Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Board Approves Share Repurchase Program

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE FBHS traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.02. 1,385,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,151. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.95.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.22%.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

