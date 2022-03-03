Foundation Resource Management Inc. Acquires 76,134 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,134 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Ovintiv worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

NYSE OVV traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.43. 437,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 3.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.67%.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.