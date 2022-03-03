Foundation Resource Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 695,220 shares during the period. Permian Basin Royalty Trust comprises 1.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $14,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 154.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 155.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

PBT traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.20. 4,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,877. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

