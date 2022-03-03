Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $24.10 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,653 shares during the quarter. Sanofi makes up approximately 2.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $24,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sanofi by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 94,015 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sanofi by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 201,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,337. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

