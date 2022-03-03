Foundation Resource Management Inc. Increases Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 358,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 87,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,157,000 after acquiring an additional 58,941 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 96,241 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMO stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.02. 49,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,589. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.13). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2673 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 129.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.87.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

