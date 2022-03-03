Foundation Resource Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 655,144 shares during the period. Mosaic makes up 5.0% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $51,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 35.6% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

