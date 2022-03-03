Frank D’orazio Acquires 50,000 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.78. 833,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,328. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95.
James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in James River Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in James River Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 129,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in James River Group by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in James River Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JRVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.
About James River Group (Get Rating)
James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.
