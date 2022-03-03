Frank D’orazio Acquires 50,000 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.78. 833,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,328. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is -23.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in James River Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in James River Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 129,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in James River Group by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in James River Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

About James River Group (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.