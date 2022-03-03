Frederick Philip Snow Sells 2,500 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $418.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $430.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.