Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

OTCMKTS:FRHLF traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $11.53. 19,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,495. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.