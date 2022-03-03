freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €28.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €21.30 ($23.93) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($30.79) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, freenet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.27 ($27.27).

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €24.05 ($27.02) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.85. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.62) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($36.99).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

