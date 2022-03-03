FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Shares Down 0.6%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Get Rating) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $31.45. Approximately 6,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.63.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.