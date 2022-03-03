FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Sells $146,710.00 in Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:FCN traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.44. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.68.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

FCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

