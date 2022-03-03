Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

NASDAQ:FULC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.13. 31,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.70. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

