Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.
NASDAQ:FULC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.13. 31,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.70. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
