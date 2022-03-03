Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth $79,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth about $320,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

