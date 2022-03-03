Fulton Bank N.A. Has $250,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.20.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

