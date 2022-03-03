Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,299,656,000 after acquiring an additional 794,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,433,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,339,000 after purchasing an additional 133,194 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,247,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $925,967,000 after purchasing an additional 870,601 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $125.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

