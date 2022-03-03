Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $291,000 in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,999 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $135.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.15.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.