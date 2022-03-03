Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,461 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $50,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $36.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

About Howmet Aerospace (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.