Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $608,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FRA opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $14.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

